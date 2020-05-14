SNELVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The search is on for 38-year-old Tiaun Bonner who was last seen walking in the area of Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon.
According to Gwinnett County Police, Bonner, 38, has diminished mental capacity. He was seen walking towards the Shoppes at Webb around 2:30 p.m.
Resources including a K9 officer, police helicopter and several patrol officers are assisting with the search.
Tiaun is described as a black male, 5'9", and weighs around 200 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen wearing a tan fleece vest over a grey tank top, black sweatpants with white detail, and blue tennis shoes. He also has his iPod with blue headphones.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-036301
