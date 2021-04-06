A missing Gwinnett County woman was found dead, buried beneath a Barrow County home early Tuesday morning.
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reported to a home on Tanners Bridge Road after they received information potentially leading to the location of a missing woman.
Following the investigation, authorities determined that there was evidence of a crime and obtained a search warrant for the home. During the search, investigators discovered the body of Kim Mason buried in the crawlspace of the home.
After further investigation, officers had a suspect in custody, identified as Adam Heard. He was charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by taking: motor vehicle, theft by taking, and violation of probation. Heard was transported to Barrow County Detention Center where he awaits his first appearance.
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Gwinnett County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine all of the facts related to this case, officials told CBS46 News.
Very limited details are available at this this time; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
