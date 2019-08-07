BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- A missing Gwinnett woman was found safe in DeKalb on Wednesday.
Police reported 72-year-old Rosa Elia Escobedo missing on August 6, she was last seen at her home on Hosch Valley Road in Buford.
Officials believe she left her home on Tuesday around 8 a.m. in a silver 2001 Toyota Corolla and never returned.
On Wednesday, Escobedo was reunited with her family and police say she appeared to be in good health.
The incident remains under investigation.
