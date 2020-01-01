HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A disabled Haralson County man has been located after being reported missing Tuesday evening.
Oscar Eugene Swafford, 69, was last seen around 6:15 p.m. at his home on Hancock Road.
By noon Wednesday, Swafford was found in good condition in Carroll County.
