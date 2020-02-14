HARALSON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Haralson County woman who was reported missing on February 11 was found dead on Friday.
A Mattie's call was issued for 60-year-old Anita Pauline Lee on Thursday. According to neighbors, Lee was last seen standing near a creek on Doe Valley Road in Tallapoosa. Lee was reported having pre-existing medical condition.
Early Friday morning, police recovered Lee's body from the Tallapoosa River.
According to investigators, Lee's death was ruled accidental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.