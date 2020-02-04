STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Hentry County family is on high alert after two juveniles were reported missing Tuesday evening.
Nathan, 11, and Kensley Boatwright, 9, were last seen around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vincent Avenue.
Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to contact Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.