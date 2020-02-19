DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tragedy struck family and friends of missing hiker Edward "Eddie" Noonkester Wednesday when it was confirmed authorities had located his body.
For five days search groups canvassed the area of the Appalachian Trail. Noonkester began hiking the trail Friday before concerns of his disappearance grew.
During a 9:30 p.m. press conference on Wednesday, Dawson County Fire Chief Danny Thompson broke the tragic news.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must regret to inform you that we have recovered the body of Eddie Noonkester at approximately 2:28 this afternoon. Search crews were able to locate the body, he was located approximately one mile southwest of what is referred to as the Hike End trail," said Thompson.
Numerous agencies including Gilmer, Dawson and Forsyth Counties helped with the multi-day search efforts.
Noonkester's brother, Wesley, was also present for the search efforts as well as the press conference.
"I do appreciate everyone coming out tonight and for all of your prayers," said the grieving brother. "There was so many people out here in the cold and the rain, that put their own lives in jeopardy to find my brother. It's not the outcome that I'd hoped for, but at the end of the day our goal was to bring Eddie home and we were able to do that. I cannot begin to describe how much compassion each and every person has shown to me and my family during this difficult time. There's lots of bad in this world, but there's a lot of good in it too," he added.
Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johsnon says foul play is not suspected, however, an autopsy will determine Noonkester's cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.