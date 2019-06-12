STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. (CBS46) -- An Alabama baby was reunited with her family in Stone Mountain early Wednesday morning.
According to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the mother of the child reported the child had been kidnapped on June 6.
Mobile Police took the mother of the child, Marie Childress, into custody earlier that day due to panhandling. She told officials that she met a Wisconsin man online who was moving to Mobile, and that he wanted her to follow him.
Childress then moved into a home with the man along with an-other woman, Kayla Singleton. Childress told officials that when she lived there she was locked in a room, beaten and held with-out food.
Childress had the baby on September 9 and Singleton was at the hospital with her. Childress told officials that Singleton threat-ened her that DHR will not let her keep her baby due to having outstanding warrants. According to officials, Childress did not have warrants, but because she is mentally challenged she be-lieved Singleton. She also believes Singleton’s name is on the birth certificate.
When Police took Childress into custody for panhandling, they discovered a possible kidnapping case. Investigators were able to piece together the timeline of events from Childress and they were able to find the child in Stone Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.