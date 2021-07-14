CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are seeking the public's help to locate missing teenager Raliyah-Taylor Edwards-Holland.
On July 13, around 11:57 a.m., Clayton County Police responded to a missing persons call in the 700 block of Pointe Parkway, Jonesboro, GA.
Officers learned Ms. Edwards- Holland was last seen on July 12 sitting in a red car in front of her home before leaving her residence.
According to police, Ms. Edwards- Holland is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Behavioral Disorder.
Raliyah-Taylor Edwards-Holland is 5'3," 130 lbs., with brown eyes and long black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jumpsuit.
Anyone with any information on Ms. Raliyah-Taylor Edwards-Holland's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
