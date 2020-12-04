A Clayton County teen with a history of failed attempts to runaway is now missing.
Family says Nilah Stallion, who also has behavior issues, was last seen laying in the living room around 5:30 a.m. Friday. It is believed that she left the residence located on the 800 block of Mockingbird Trail around 8:45 a.m.
Nilah's grandmother says the teen does not know anyone in this area, nor has she communicated with any family members since leaving home.
Nilah is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’02” and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a peach colored Nike sweatshirt, white pants, and gray UGG boots.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Nilah Stallion is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.