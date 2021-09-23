CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police need help finding a missing man.
On Sept. 22, officers responded to the 10000 Block of Paladin Drive in Hampton in reference to a missing person.
When they arrived, officers learned Sebastian Shepherd, 23, went missing after leaving his home around 4:30 p.m. to walk to a nearby gas station on Tara Boulevard and Flicker Road but never returned.
Sebastian Shepherd has black hair and brown eyes and is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Shepherd was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue Polo jacket, blue jeans, and white Air Force sneakers. Sebastian Shepherd has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and is believed to be a danger to himself due to causing self-harm when he hears voices in his head.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
