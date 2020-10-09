MISSING: Man diagnosed with Schizophrenia missing in Clayton County

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man diagnosed with Schizophrenia who went missing on Friday.
Around 5 p.m. police were dispatched to a home on the 5000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale after a missing person call.
Upon arrival, officers learned that 33-year-old Terry Hunton left the area on foot and has not been seen since.
According to authorities, Hunton suffers from Schizophrenia and is without his medication. He is also a ward of the State of Georgia, officials told CBS46 News.
Hunton was last seen wearing tan pants and a white t-shirt.
If anyone has any information leading to the whereabouts of Terry Hunton, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
