ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man who was reported missing was found dead inside in a vehicle at a local business and now police are seeking the public's help in identifying the persons of interest.
On Wednesday, August 4, the Atlanta Police Department responded to the Dairy Queen on the 400 block of North Avenue around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a deceased person in the area.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Surveillance footage captured two people who police say are the persons of interest in this case.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
