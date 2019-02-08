MONROE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- A rescue team found the body of Jeffrey Scott Kiff, 53, of Connecticut Friday morning after his truck was found unlocked and with a suicide note inside in High Falls State Park.
Crews found the man's vehicle at the park late Thursday night and a search team scoured the grounds overnight.
Kiff's family said he had been missing since November 2018 and they had not spoken with him since January 2019.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
