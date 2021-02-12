The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help finding a missing man who left his home a little after 1 p.m. Friday.
Around 11 p.m., CCSO reported Martin Goodwin, 74, had been located. A spokesperson for the agency said Goodwin was okay.
Goodwin was reported missing after he was reportedly on his way to a doctor's appointment. At the time, the sheriff's office said it's unknown if he made it to the doctor's appointment in the Kennesaw area. His car was last seen on Hwy 9 in Milton around 2:45 p.m.
CCSO did not release where Mr. Goodwin was located.
