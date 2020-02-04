CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call has been issued for a 76-year-old man suffering from dementia in Clayton County.
Police say Charles Hensley was no where to be found at his home on the 200 block of Hummingbird Way in Riverdale on Monday.
According to investigators, Hensley left his home in a 2008 Toyota Tundra gold in color matching camper shell with a Tennessee Vols tag on the front.
Any contact hold and notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
