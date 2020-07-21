CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Cherokee Man named Garry 'Damon' Carter. The 81-year-old was last seen Sunday.
Damon was last known to be in the 300 block of Seldom Seen Trail at 1 p.m. He had on tan pants and a blue and pink plaid short-sleeve button up.
He may be travelling in a gray 2020 Toyota Tacoma with a dealer "drive out" tag. Damon is described as being 5'11", 175 lbs., has a white hair and a medium length beard.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Damon suffers from undiagnosed dementia.
Anyone with information of his disappearance is asked to contact 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
