MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Marietta Police have located a female high school student who was last seen on April 10 near a library on Roswell street.
The reported missing teenager, Gabrielle Johnson of Marietta, was located in Atlanta on May 21.
Police reported Johnson left her home on Waterman Street by foot more than a month ago.
Johnson’s mother found a note left in her bedroom along with her cellphone the day of her absence. In the note Johnson said she was not going to return home.
According to the officials, Johnson had an appointment with her father at the school the day she went missing.
