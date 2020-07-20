HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are hoping the public can assist them in locating missing mother of two, Natalie Jones.
Jones was last seen on July 5 in the 200 block of River Chase Drive in Alabama. At the time she was wearing a pink blouse, white shorts, and black sandals with a bow.
The 27-year-old West Georgia woman is diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia. She is described as 5'3", 130 lbs., has brown hair with blonde highlights and blue eyes.
She also has a tattoo of "Trent" on her right wrist, "Issac" on her left, and star diagram tattooed on her back from shoulder to shoulder, and a baby foot print on her right foot.
Authorities believe she may be travelling in a hot pink Chevy Cavalier with GA plate RVE6177.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Heard County Sheriff's Office at 706-675-3329.
