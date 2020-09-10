DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public to assist with locating missing Douglasville teen Lakota Owens-Howard.
NCMEC says Lakota was last seen Sept. 5. She was last known to have on a yellow T-shirt with a globe on it, yellow shorts and black shoes. She is multi-racial – American Indian, Black and white.
She has black hair and eyes, is 5'1" and weighs 147 pounds.
If you have any information, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 1-770-942-2121. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.