SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A missing North Carolina girl is back home safe after she was found at a home in Spalding County on Monday.
Faith Pellini, 13, was last seen on Sunday near an elementary school in Currituck County, North Carolina. After receiving assistance from the FBI and SBI, deputies were able to locate Pellini at a home in Spalding County Monday afternoon.
Faith is safe with law enforcement officers and physically appears to be in good health.
"We have been working non-stop over the past 48 hours to find Faith. I cannot put into words what it means to be able to bring her home safe," said Currituck County Sheriff Matt Beickert. "Because of their tireless work, Faith will start the new year off where she belongs, at home with her loving family."
