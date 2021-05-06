PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The body of a woman missing from Paulding County was found in a car submerged in Sweetwater Creek on Wednesday.
Amanda Lindley, 36, was reported missing Wednesday morning after she left her home around 3:30 a.m. and failed to show up for work at a convenience store in Douglas County.
Late Wednesday afternoon, a possible motor vehicle accident was reported near Sweetwater Creek in the 1800 block of Friendship Church Road. The caller, who was a family member of Lindley, told 911 operators they had been searching for the woman who had been reported missing earlier in the day. The caller believed they had found vehicle debris in the water that appeared to match Lindley’s silver 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-320.
A dive team from Carroll County Fire and Rescue later found Lindley’s body in the 20-foot deep creek.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol. Investigators don’t suspect foul play, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Sheriff Gary Gulledge issues this statement:
I am heartbroken for this family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. I would also like to give my sincere thanks and appreciation to the men and women of the Paulding, Carroll, Douglas, and Cobb County Fire Departments for their bravery and determination to locate Ms. Lindley and give this family closure for such a tragic situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.