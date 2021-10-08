ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help finding an Atlanta man who was last seen on Friday.
78-year-old Harry James Smith was last seen in the 1700 block of Rogers Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
If there is any information known about his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
