DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police hope the public can assist with locating a missing 11-year-old boy.
Jakaree Hicks was last seen Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. at his Decatur home. The child is described as 4'01" and weighing 63 lbs.
He was wearing a red shirt, navy blue sweatpants and red and black Jordan sneakers at the time of his disappearance.
Police say he may be riding his black and white bicycle. If anyone comes in contact with Jakaree, please call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.
