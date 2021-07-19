CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy. Zhaire Houston was last seen at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 in the 200 block of Johnson Road in Forest Park.
Houston has not been diagnosed with any mental health disabilities or health issues, police reported.
He was described wearing dark blue jean shorts & colorful Puma tennis shoes.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Zhaire Houston is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770)477-3550.
