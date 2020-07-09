RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Robert Cowles who was reported missing Thursday.
Cowles was last seen Wednesday around 9 a.m. in the 5900 block of Highway 85 where his apartment is located. Police were called to his apartment Thursday when Cowles didn't return home.
The 29-year-old was last seen on foot. He is described as being 5'9", weighing around 230 lbs., having brown eyes and black hair. He was last known to have on a black tank top shirt, black shorts and sandals.
Cowles has also been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
If anyone has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Mr. Cowles, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
