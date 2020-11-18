Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Chamblee man who has not been seen for months.
Authorities say 38-year-old Marlon Ivan Lopez Guerrero who suffers from kidney failure was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on September 12. He has not been seen or heard from by family or Northside Hospital in Gwinnett County where he goes regularly for dialysis treatment, police told CBS46 News.
Guerrero's 2005 Black Chrysler PT Cruiser is in the possession of Pronto Towing; however, police believe he may attempt to pick it up.
If anyone has any interaction or has made contact with Guerrero to notify the Chamblee Police Department or Detective Donaby.
