DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police are asking for help in locating a missing Decatur teen.
Police say 16-year-old Anthony "AJ" Haszleton Jr. was last seen at his Decatur home on April 16.
Authorities described him as wearing a black Nike track suit and white sneakers.
According to investigators, his disappearance was initially being investigated as a possible runaway, but evidence have led them to believe foul play to be involved.
Detectives told CBS46 that they are trying to locate a 2005 Black Honda Civic Coupe with a Georgia tag of RUR1584 that has been connected to the disappearance of Haszleton, Jr.
If you have any information or know of his whereabouts, please contact DKPD's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
