LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for an elderly man who went missing Christmas Day in Gwinnett County.
Eighty-four-year-old Willie Neal was last seen Wednesday morning at a Waffle House on Scenic Highway.
According to officials, Neal suffers from high blood pressure and currently receiving dialysis.
Neal drives a white Buick Lacrosse with Georgia handicap tag. He was last described wearing khaki pants, navy blue Chicago Bears jacket, navy blue Army 82nd Airborne hat, and gray and blue slippers.
Authorities said, Neal does not have his cell phone and his family is anxious to have him home safe this holiday.
If anyone comes into contact with Willie or sees his vehicle, please contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.