ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man who they say was accidentally discharged from Grady Hospital and is now being reported as missing.
26-year-old Millern Jerrett-Thorpe was discharged from Grady Hospital in error, police told CBS46 News.
Police asking anyone that may have seen him or know his whereabouts, to please call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide, Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
