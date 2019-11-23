NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- An 80-year-old woman was last seen in Norcross was reported missing on Friday.
Mildred Ashe, who has a medical condition, was last seen at her home on November 22. Ashe's family said they had not heard from her all day, and said that this behavior is highly unusual.
Upon arrival Ashe's home, police found that she was not at her home and her car was also not present.
According to Gwinnett County Police Department, there is no foul play suspected in Mildred’s disappearance.
Ashe was last seen wearing a brown or amber wig. Her vehicle is a blue 2009 Honda Accord with an unknown license plate.
If any contact is made with Mildred, we ask that the public contact the police department immediately.
