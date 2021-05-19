Barbara Covington, 73

FLOYD County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Floyd County woman. 

Barbara Covington, 73, was last seen leaving her home in the Chulio community around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, and police say she has not been heard from since that time. Covington drives a 2006 Acura MDX with tag XPN468.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Covington, contact the Floyd County Police Department or call 911. 

