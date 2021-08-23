BARROW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a Barrow County man who was reported missing on August 15.
30-year-old Darrious Teasley was last seen at the “Big H” convenience store in Winder on Sunday. Police say he was last seen
with several unknown occupants in a black Honda passenger car with an unknown license plate tag.
Darrious was described wearing a beige shirt and black shorts when he left his residence.
If you have any information on Teasley's whereabouts contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
