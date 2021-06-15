CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need your help locating a missing College Park man who was last seen on June 8.
Investigators say 73-year-old Clarence Rudolph left the area of Laboon Circle in his 2007 black Chevrolet Tahoe Georgia tag # DGF995 and said that he was moving. Rudolph has not been seen or made contact with his family since June 8.
According to authorities, Rudolph has not been diagnosed with any mental illnesses; however, his family believes he is going through the early stages of dementia due to his behavior of wanting to move abruptly.
If you make contact or have any information on the whereabouts of Rudolph contact the Clayton County Police Department. Capt. W. Stubbs 770-472-8289.
