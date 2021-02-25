The Clayton County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old child.
In the early hours of Thursday morning, officers responded to a missing person call at a home on the 9000 block of Dorsey Road in Riverdale.
Upon arrival, police learned that the boy who was identified as Ke’wuan Gray had left his home after an argument with his stepfather. Police say Gray has no history of running away and is currently not under any specific medications relating to his care.
Gray was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the words “Grind Mode” on the front, black jeans, and black box cut hair style.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ke’wuan Gray is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or 911 immediately.
