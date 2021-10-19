ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's helps locating a missing Atlanta man who they say is possibly armed and considered suicidal.
Police say 21-year-old William Robinson was last seen at a home on Golden Dawn Drive in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 19 around 5 a.m.
Authorities are advising the public to call 911 if you come in contact with Robinson.
