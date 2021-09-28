ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Atlanta woman who was last seen on Tuesday.
63-year-old Phyllis Allen was last seen at her home on the 3000 block of Campbelton Road in northeast Atlanta around 7:30 a.m.
She was described wearing a brown shirt and brown pants.
If you have any information on Allen, you are asked to contact the Homicide/Missing Person Unit at 404-546-4235.
