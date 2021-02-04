The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance on locating a missing 73-year old Dacula woman.
Authorities reported that Maria Del Carmen Contreras was last seen at her daughter’s home on Lakeland Drive in unincorporated Dacula at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
When Contreras's family went to wake her up for a treatment around 2 a.m. and they noticed that she was not in her bedroom.
A search of the home found that she likely exited the front door.
Maria was described wearing a light blue tank top and a black shawl and she is not appropriately dressed for the current low temperatures, police told CBS46 News.
According to her family, Contreras has never wandered off before and may have tried to another family member’s home on Mill Grove Terrace. Her family told officers that she has several medical conditions that require round-the-clock care.
The Gwinnett County Police Department released the following statement:
"We are encouraging local residents to check their immediate properties for any possible sightings. Those with doorbell and security cameras are asked to review their footage to see if they identify Maria."
Police are still actively searching the area and the Gwinnett Search Team has been requested for assistance. Please call 911 if you see her.
