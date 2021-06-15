ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 72-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday.
Police say Vivian Lightfoote was last seen on the 3000 block of Collier Drive in northwest Atlanta. She was described wearing a blue fleece.
If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 immediately or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
