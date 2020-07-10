CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clatyone County police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Lucretia Patterson-Felton.
Ms. Felton was reported missing Friday afternoon. She was last seen on July 6.
Police say she was last seen leaving her apartment on foot in the 1500 block of Pine Drive in Riverdale.
She is described as a 49-year-old with black hair and brown eyes, is 5’ 07”and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black floral halter top, blue jeans, and light-colored slides.
Ms. Felton has also been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.
If anyone has any information leading to the whereabouts of Lucretia Patterson-Felton, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
