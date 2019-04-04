COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Smyrna Police Department have cancelled a Mattie's Call for 55-year-old James Melvin Boyd and need your help finding him.
Boyd is diagnosed with a bi-polar disorder, suffers from Schizophrenia and is battling early stages of Dementia.
Boyd was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black hat. According to Georgia State Patrol official Trevon Faircloth, Boyd was traveling on foot near Fulton Industrial Boulevard on April 1 at 10 a.m.
He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.
