ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Walhalla South Carolina police need your help finding a man they say went missing from a local apartment complex Thursday evening.
WPD says 79-year-old Robert William Stevens was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Walhalla Gardens complex. He reportedly suffers from dementia and Sundowner's Syndrome, and he has a history of cardiac problems.
Stevens stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 152 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black shorts, black slip-on shoes, and white socks.
He left the complex driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet Suburban, with Florida license plate DWN2R. The SUV also has a US Army decal on the rear window.
While it's unknown where he may be headed, WPD notes he has a residence in Umatilla, Florida, and could be traveling on I-85 and I-75.
Anyone who knows where Stevens is should call WPD at 864-638-5831 or their local law enforcement agency.
