HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are searching for a missing runaway teenager, Brannon Lee Scroggy of Flowery Branch.
He was last seen the night of July 4 near his family home in the area of Oak Ridge Drive. His family reported him missing on July 9.
Police say since he left home, Brannon has been spotted in the areas of Malibu Ridge and Ivy Springs Drive, both near his home.
Brannon is 5'6," 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to notify Investigator Ayers at 770-533-7187.
