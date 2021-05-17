MARION County, Tn. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Tennessee girl who is believed to be in Georgia or Alabama, according to deputies.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee reported that 13-year-old Jaylei Smith was last seen at her home in South Pittsburg on May 10.
Investigators believe she may be with an adult male. According to officials, the two may have traveled across state-lines and may now be in Georgia or Alabama.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Marion County Sheriff at 423-942-2525.
