Jefferson, GA (CBS46) Police searching for a missing toddler have located her safe at a family member's home.
Baylee Sue Peeples, 1, was last seen early Thursday morning around 2 a.m. at a home on Rock Forge Road in Jefferson.
She was believed to have been taken by Robert Joseph Peeples.
Peeples was later dropped of at a family member's home in Gwinnett County. She was reported to be fine and in good health.
Baylee's mother has been informed by police that her daughter is safe and in good hands.
Robert Joseph Peeples is still on the loose.
