DeKALB COUNTY (CBS46) -- Police have located a missing 75-year-old man in Stone Mountain.
Grady Wilson was last seen at his home on Park Gate Place in Tucker. He was wearing a black and yellow shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes. Police say Mr Wilson is about 5'10" and 180 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and has a gray beard.
He was located Monday morning and has been returned to his home.
