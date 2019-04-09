Suzanne Giaimo
Source: Cobb County Missing Persons Unit

Cobb County, GA (CBS46) The body of a missing woman has been found in the Chattahoochee River.

The body of 47 year-old Suzanne Elizabeth Giaimo was found April 6 in the Chattahoochee River near Akers Drive and Akers Mill Road.

Giaimo was reported missing on March 29. She was last seen on Akers Mill Road near Powers Ferry Road.

Police do not suspect foul play.

