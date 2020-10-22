UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Union City Police is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen on September 30.
Patricia Webb went missing in the Union City area. She was described having an arm tattoo of a star and a right arm tattoo on her upper left arm.
If you know the whereabouts of Webb please call 911 or Detective Nelson @ 770-515-7835.
