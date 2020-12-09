Atlanta Police is seeking the public's assistance with a search for Latisha Reed. Reed was last seen Wednesday at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police describe 40-year-old Reed as a Black woman, 5'03", and weighs around 230lbs. Reed also suffers from diminished memory.
If you see Ms. Reed, or have information of her whereabouts, contact investigators at 404-546-2472, or call 911.
