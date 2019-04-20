WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) A missing girl who hadn't been heard from since Friday night showed up for school Monday morning.
According to a post by the Woodstock Police Department, Mariah Dixon was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday night near Highway 92.
According to the Woodstock Police Department, she had been missing the entire weekend before showing up for school on Monday.
